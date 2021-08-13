We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Is there anything Victoria Beckham can't do? The fashion designer has just added a nightwear collection to her ever expanding fashion line and we're can't get enough of it.

The 47-year-old wrote: "I love to feel like I have all my at-home luxuries with me when I'm travelling. Our new travel set includes a beautifully soft cotton robe, fluffy slippers and travel-sized @victoriabeckhambeauty Power Serum. Super relaxing, with a side of holiday glow…"

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off unexpected linen look

The striped robe costs £165 and is made from soft, lightweight cotton. The classic shape has a relaxed, comfortable fit, coordinating tie-belt and practical, spacious patch pockets. We love the navy and cream striped design as it's totally classic and would suit everyone. VB is even offering a personalised monogramming service with Victoria Beckham Sleepwear too. What a great gift, especially with Christmas on the horizon.

The matching PJs come in at £220 and look super cosy. David Beckham's mother Sandra is clearly a fan of the mother-of-four's new designs; she commented on the snap of the travel set, saying: "Perfect!" Hopefully Victoria will give her a family discount...

The slippers sadly can't be bought individually, but are the perfect addition to the set. Who doesn't love slippers, right? Later that day, the former Spice Girl shared a selfie of herself rocking the robe, and she wrote: "If I’m relaxing, I’m in this robe! You can buy it on its own, or as part of our exclusive new Travel Set. I just love it."

Striped Pyjama Set in Midnight-Blue White, £220, Victoria Beckham

Fans were quick to offer their praise, with one writing: "Beautiful! Love the stripes." Another added: "Just gorgeous." And Sandra once again wrote: "Really nice."

Striped Robe in Midnight-Blue White, £165, Victoria Beckham

French Connection stripped robe in marine and ecru, £30, ASOS

It's always great to have your mother-in-law's seal of approval, isn't it VB?

