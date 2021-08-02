Victoria Beckham and Harper twin in the chicest little black dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham had a 'girls' night out at the weekend with her adorable daughter Harper and we loved seeing the pair match! Twinning is winning after all ladies…

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer shared a snapshot of her and the ten-year-old, and they were both wearing little black dresses. Victoria's dress looked to have double straps and Harper was wearing a bandeau creation.

Now, VB doesn't actually stock mother and daughter twinning styles, but high street brand River Island do! This frill maxi dress set would be fab to double up with your mini me.

The Beckhams are currently living it up on holiday in Italy, and on Friday the fashion mogul shared the sweetest picture of husband David with Harper.

Victoria and Harper matched in little black dresses

She wrote: "Harper and daddy (with a major tan going on!!) x kisses @davidbeckham x," she captioned the Instagram post, which received plenty of comments from fans in a matter of moments.

River Island has a 'Mini Me' and 'Twinning' section

Harper came through with her outfit once again, which looked like a purple dress with a black lace overlay - very like a smaller version of one of Victoria's own gowns.

Black Frill maxi dress, Womens, £25, Girls, £25, River Island

Victoria confirmed it on her Instagram Story later, resharing a post from Joseph Larkowsky which read: "Harper Seven's custom SS2021 lilac @victoriabeckham dress is the cuteness I need in my life today." How cute?

Fashion has always played a big part in Victoria's life, and she works hard to be able to juggle her business with her family. "I'm very lucky to have a job that doesn't feel like a job; it's my passion. So I love going to work," she previously told Harper's Bazaar.

"But with the kids, both David and I are really hands-on. Yes, I'm up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We're very strict about that when we're in London – at 6pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days. We communicate a lot – we're a very close family."

