Victoria Beckham looks incredible in her off-duty leggings and top, and we're not jealous at all

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham is known for dressing up in her designer dresses and high heels, but we're quickly becoming just as obsessed with her off-duty style.

The star visited the Superblue art experience in Miami on Thursday with husband David and children Harper and Romeo - rocking her leggings, long-sleeved top and favourite cap for the day out.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's latest hair transformation

Posing for a selfie in the mirror at one of the exhibits, created by artist Es Devlin, Victoria looked gorgeous, adding a number of stacking rings to her look. We love her personalised phone case, too!

Victoria snapped a selfie in her off-duty outfit

In another sweet video on her Instagram Story, Victoria and David showed off their moves in the mirror, with the Spice Girl joking: "A family of natural dancers!"

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals quirky home gym in lime green lycra

Victoria's comfies are no doubt from her Reebok collaboration, though it sadly looks as though her flattering top is from a previous collection. You can shop her leggings for £109, however, and her famous cap is currently on The Outnet for £30.

VB x Reebok leggings, £109, Reebok

The Beckhams are back in Miami again after enjoying a luxurious holiday in Italy. Adorably, Victoria shared a photo of daughter Harper wearing a mini-version of one her gowns from her collection - prompting a sweet response from fans.

READ: Victoria Beckham's unreal glitter knee-high boots have Instagram obsessed

"Harper and daddy (with a major tan going on!!) x kisses @davidbeckham x," she captioned it.

Victoria and David had fun at the art exhibition

Victoria later confirmed the dress was a miniature version of one of her own on her Instagram Story, resharing a post from Joseph Larkowsky which read: "Harper Seven's custom SS2021 lilac @victoriabeckham dress is the cuteness I need in my life today."

"What a little cutie in her dress!!!!" skin guru Melanie Grant wrote, while another follower added: "The little VB dress," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.