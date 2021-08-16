This Morning's Lynsey Queen of Clean has an epic summer dress collection 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you follow Lynsey Crombie - aka the Queen of Clean - on Instagram, you'll likely be obsessed with her cleaning tips and organisational hacks but she's also proving to be quite the style star.

Lynsey, who boasts over 246k Instagram followers, regularly makes an appearance on This Morning to discuss helpful home cleaning tips and tricks. As well as swooning over her latest vacuum or steam mop - we've also been swooning over her wardrobe, as well.

The cleanfluencer is a fan of a summer midi dress and tends to shop her own outfits to wear on the show. Ahead of her appearances she tends to let her followers know exactly what she's planning on wearing, and even asks for their advice.

Here are some of Queen of Clean's gorgeous dresses in her wardrobe and you can even shop the exact same dresses.

Lynsey Queen of Clean's best dresses...

Blue dress with pink stars, £89, Scamp & Dude

Lynsey was super impressed when she discovered the sweet story behind the brand Scamp & Dude and immediately picked up this gorgeous dress. The cleanfluencer added a pair of white fashion trainers to complete her look.

Floral dress, £50, River Island

This River Island dress has also been a favourite in Lynsey's wardrobe. The £50 floral frock looked stunning on the Instagram star.

Coral belted dress, £55, Style Cheat

Another impressive dress - and this time with pockets! Who could resist this belted dress from Style Cheat.

Paisley dress, £89, Never Fully Dressed

This Never Fully Dressed paisley number suited Lynsey to a tee! Although she usually goes on air wearing little white trainers, she oped for a pop of pink with a pair of espadrilles.

Shop similar: Blue floral dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

The Queen of Clean graced our sceens wearing a Marks & Spencer floral dress. It has since sold out but we've found a super similar style.

