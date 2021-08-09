Queen of Clean Lynsey Crombie is a handheld vacuum convert thanks to this one

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning regular Lynsey Crombie is hailed the Queen of Clean for a reason - she's always providing the nation with top cleaning tips and amazing gadget recommendations.

On Monday's episode of This Morning, during a cleaning segment, Lynsey admitted that she has always been a little disappointed by handheld vacuums – until she tried the Shark Cordless Handheld Cleaner!

WATCH: Queen of Clean Lynsey Crombie's staircase transformation

The star raved to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes about how easy it is to use and how efficient it is at picking up dirt.

It has an 11-minute running time once it is off of its charger and although that may not seem like long, Lynsey revealed it is enough time to suck up the morning's cornflakes that have gone rogue or blitz the stairs before bed.

Lynsey often shares her top tips on This Morning

To demonstrate the impressive suction, Lynsey attached the hose to her arm and the powerful suction allowed the vacuum to fully grip while upside down.

Inspired by this fast and furious cleaning gadget? It's now in the Amazon sale, so it's the perfect time to make the investment:

Shark cordless handheld cleaner, £109.99, Amazon

During the same slot, Lynsey and Ruth both heralded their Sonic Scrubbers, a cleaning gadget we know is a hit in many households. Ruth compared it to a giant toothbrush, and we've heard her recommend it on many occasions.

DaMohony electric cleaning brush, £13.98, Amazon

Lynsey isn't the only cleaning queen who is obsessed with Shark's cleaning prowess, as mother-of-two Mrs Hinch always raves about her own Shark vacuum.

Plus, when a fan asked Mrs Hinch for steam mop recommendations, the same brand sprang to mind. She replied: "100% the Shark one! It's amazing! I don't use it often to be fair but when I do I remember just how much I love it!" If it's good enough for them, it is good enough for us!

