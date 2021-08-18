Rachel Riley styles her baby bump in glam red dress that's selling out fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Countdown star Rachel Riley is heavily pregnant and looking super glam! The blonde beauty was seen out and about in Salford on Tuesday and we are obsessed with her dress.

READ: Rachel Riley fancy dress is the the most glam look you'll see all day

In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, the star showed off her epic baby bump as she stepped out after filming Countdown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley thrills fans with surprise announcement

The 35-year-old's frock was from online brand Nobody's Child. Known as the 'Red Amy Midi Dress', the £65 design was super floaty, with a low neckline and lovely relaxed shape. Ideal for your pregnancy wardrobe if you are expecting like Rachel. It's a great design to sport after the baby is born too, due to the voluminous fit.

MORE: Pregnant Rachel Riley looks so radiant in her floral jumpsuit - and it's in the sale

Rachel was joined by her husband Pasha Kovalev, 41, and daughter Maven.

Red Amy Midi Dress, £65, Nobody's Child

The TV star is taking pregnancy dressing in her stride and always looks incredible. Earlier this month she and Pasha enjoyed a night out at the theatre and the maths whizz looked beautiful in her white mini dress.

White Stuff Pure Cotton Broderie Midi Tiered Dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

The presenter, who is expecting her second child, teamed her T-shirt dress with a pair of cork wedges and left her makeup natural and fresh-faced.

Rachel looks amazing pregnant

It's been a busy time for Rachel, who also recently announced that she has written a book. At Sixes and Sevens is due to be released in October and will see the 35-year-old tackling some of the harder parts of maths to make them more accessible. And to make her exciting announcement, Rachel looked dazzling in a bold floral dress that had us swooning.

MORE: Rachel Riley shows off impressive baby bump in ASOS outfit

Speaking about her foray into literature, the star said: "I will be taking you by the hand and leading you every step of the way."

READ: Rachel Riley's favourite makeup products revealed - and we want the lot

She added: "It's a fun maths book, so there's more references to football, cocktails and even vajazzles than you might expect!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.