On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Rachel Riley took to Instagram to announce her exciting news - she has written a maths book for adults! As much as we are made up with the news (more on that later,) we couldn't get enough of her fabulous dress she wore when telling her followers her news.

Rachel's dress had a high neck, puff sleeves and was made up of a blue, pink, and white graphic floral print. We could only see the top part of the dress but it looks like the ideal number to wear to a party or a dinner date. We've done some hunting around and have found a couple of fab lookalikes that may take your fancy. Keep scrolling!

The mother-of-one looked so pretty as she made the announcement - wearing bright pink lipstick. HELLO! spoke with makeup artist Lauren D'Rozario, who said Rachel loves a bold lip.

She said: "I've been doing Rachel’s hair and make-up for almost seven years now. Her skin is always flawless so I have the best canvas to work with. Rachel typically loves a soft glam makeup look and isn't afraid to wear a strong lip colour."

Rachel's book At Sixes and Sevens is due to be released in October and will see the 35-year-old tackling some of the harder parts of maths to make them more accessible.

Speaking about her foray into literature, the star said "I will be taking you by the hand and leading you every step of the way."

She added: "It's a fun maths book, so there's more references to football, cocktails and even vejazzles than you might expect."

