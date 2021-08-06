Rachel Riley dresses her bump in stunning white mini dress for London night out - and she looks so radiant

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev enjoyed a night out at the theatre on Thursday night - and the pregnant star looked so beautiful in her white mini dress!

The presenter, who is expecting her second child, teamed her T-shirt dress with a pair of cork wedges and left her makeup natural and fresh-faced - and it's safe to say she is officially glowing.

MORE: Pregnant Rachel Riley wows with new home photo

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha looked dapper, too, wearing jeans and a smart blazer to the performance of Singin' In The Rain at Sadler's Wells Theatre.

Rachel looked beautiful in her mini dress

The pair were also joined on the night by Strictly head Shirley Ballas, who also looked gorgeous in a fringed midi dress teamed with her Chanel bag.

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Riley talks family life with Pasha Kovalev

No doubt they were rooting for Kevin Clifton, who is starring in the show as Cosmo Brown. Shirley took to Instagram after her night out, sweetly writing: "I really have no words for what I just witnessed. Theatre back up and running in true style."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Rachel makes a big announcement

She added: "I was a guest of the amazing @keviclifton who played #Cosmobrown and what a role he played. First class from his singing, acting and dancing oh and as for your tap dancing it was simply superb. A huge congratulations to all the amazing cast who delighted us all in such an emotional show."

MORE: Rachel Riley reveals Strictly stint with Pasha Kovalev left her needing 'therapy'

We bet Rachel, Pasha and Shirley caught up together at the show, too. It's been a busy time for Rachel, who also recently announced that she has written a book.

Rachel and Pasha enjoyed a night at theatre

At Sixes and Sevens is due to be released in October and will see the 35-year-old tackling some of the harder parts of maths to make them more accessible.

And to make her exciting announcement, Rachel looked beautiful in a bold floral dress that had us swooning.

At Sixes and Sevens by Rachel Riley, £14.99, Amazon

Speaking about her foray into literature, the star said: "I will be taking you by the hand and leading you every step of the way."

She added: "It's a fun maths book, so there's more references to football, cocktails and even vajazzles than you might expect!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.