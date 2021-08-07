Amanda Holden wows with her cheekiest bikini photo yet

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has been wowing fans with her gorgeous holiday snaps recently – but we think she just shared her cheekiest bikini photo yet.

The BGT star took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to post a daring image of herself in a tiny white bikini while soaking in a pool.

Holding the camera above her head, Amanda captured quite the shot as the angle highlighted her chest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's seven best swimsuits and bikinis

Keeping the scorching sun away from her face, she teamed her pretty two-piece with a Red Bull emblazoned baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses.

Captioning the photo, she simply wrote: "#holidays."

Amanda's bikini is from Tess Daly's swimwear line, Naia Beach. Her particular one is the 'Maia White Bikini', which features the brand's signature Grecian design and statement NAIA trims.

Amanda stunned with her daring bikini photo

The 50-year-old has been sharing several snaps and videos from her dreamy getaway, and last week she stunned fans, once again, in a plunging swimsuit.

The mum-of-two looked gorgeous as usual, rocking the 'Palma Halterneck Swimsuit' from her extensive Melissa Odabash collection.

Amanda's green, leaf print one-piece is shaped to a halterneck silhouette with a plunging neckline and swooping back and showed off her incredible figure to perfection.

Melissa Odabash Halterneck Swimsuit, £246/$296, Harrods

While there's no denying Amanda's golden tan and phenomenal bikini body dazzled her fans, it was what she was doing in the video that really sparked a reaction.

Sipping on a glass of wine while sitting on the edge of a pool overlooking a luscious landscape, Amanda took on the TikTok swimming pool challenge.

Amanda wowed fans in her plunging Melissa Odabash swimsuit

"Jumping into the pool using different categories," she captioned the clip posted on her Instagram.

Amanda then proceeded to jump into the pool using as many different poses as she could think of, coming up with names like "Running Mand," "Moon Walking" and "Mary Poppins".

