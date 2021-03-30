Country Comfort star Eddie Cibrian opens up wife LeAnn Rimes' cameo on show Are you a fan of the new Netflix series?

Eddie Cibrian has opened up about LeAnn Rimes appearance on his new comedy series Country Comfort, revealing that it was "a lot of fun" to act alongside his wife once again over a decade on from fatefully meeting playing on-screen lovers.

The couple, who wed in 2011, first met in 2009 while filming the Lifetime made-for-TV movie Northern Lights.

Despite both being married at the time - LeAnn to backup dancer Dean Sheremet and Eddie to reality TV star Brandi Glanville - the two shared an instant connection and began a relationship. Now, they've reunited in front of the cameras for the first time since then for the new Netflix show.

Explaining how LeAnn's appearance on the show, which also stars Katharine McPhee, came about, Eddie told US magazine. "Caryn Lucas, our [showrunner], called and said, 'Hey, we got this part. We think LeAnn would be perfect for it. Do you think she'd want to do it?'

"And she's been on set before and she kind of — she saw how it was. How we all kind of, like, got along and how everyone was nice and fun. So I asked her, 'Hey, you know, Caryn wants to know if you would like to do a role on the show?'"

LeAnn was immediately on board, telling her husband to pass on the message to producers that she'd "love to" and joined him in front of the camera for a scene.

LeAnn makes a cameo as herself on the show

"And that's how it kind of came about — pretty organic," Eddie said, adding it was a "lot of fun" acting alongside LeAnn once again.

While they don't currently have children together, Eddie shares sons Mason, 17, and Jake, 13, with ex Brandi who is best known for appearing on the reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2013, LeAnn revealed that the couple hadn't ruled out the possibility of having kids one day. "It's something we've talked about and we still do, daily," she said at the time.

