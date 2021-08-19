Ciara shows off her wild side in a head-turning swimsuit you need to see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Ciara is having one epic hot girl summer. After sharing several snaps of herself in bum-baring swimsuits during a vacation last month, the Level Up songstress is soaking up the sun on another getaway - this time with her BFFs Vanessa Bryant and Lala Vasquez.

MORE: The best swimsuits under $50 to wrap up summer

And she looked incredible while she was at it. In a photo the music star shared in her Instagram Story, she can be seen looking stunning in a zebra print one-piece swimsuit that came complete with gold ring detailing at the shoulders. Ciara completed the look with a thin gold necklace and gold bracelets.

Ciara wowed in a zebra print one-piece swimsuit during her getaway

The mom-of-three went fresh-faced for the selfie and was glowing. She also wore her hair in soft waves.

Ciara hasn’t tagged the designer of her swimsuit just yet, but we loved it and tracked down a similar one on Macy’s for less than $75.

RELATED: Ciara is the epitome of hot girl summer in a sizzling new bikini photo

Although the fashionista hasn’t posted the swimsuit on her feed either, she shared several other photos from her getaway, including a series of snaps that showed her children hanging out with Lala and Vanessa’s kids.

Ciara shared the sweetest photos and videos from her trip with Vanessa and Lala

In one picture, little Future held a massive snake, and in a video, Kobe Bryant's wife flashed a smile on a jet ski with one of her daughters and Ciara’s daughter, Sienna. Too adorable!

Ciara has been setting Instagram on fire lately with her swimsuit posts, but she took us by surprise when she shared a few of the things she eats in a day, and there were quite a few decadent meals in the mix.

MORE: The best swimsuits under $50 to wrap up summer

MORE: Ciara's swirly swimsuit has a cheeky detail that made fans lose it

"As many of you know, I’ve been doing @ww for a while now and one of my favorite things about the myWW + program is that everything’s on the menu! Sharing what I eat in a day, love that I can eat the foods I love! It’s SO easy & fun! #wwambassador," Ciara captioned a selfie that showed her standing in her kitchen near a bowl of pasta in a black t-shirt.

She went on to post a series of mouthwatering photos of her meals, which included a waffle with powdered sugar, tacos topped with avocado, and rotini pasta with crab, broccoli, and parmesan. Yum!

Ciara broke down what she eats in a day - and we were shocked!

"Dipped into my Weekly points because I was craving pasta! Love that WW allows for flexibility," she captioned the latter.

PHOTOS: The bikini brands celebrities swear by

The mom-of-three also shared a delicious-looking photo of arugula topped with lemon and parmesan, and a crostini with goat cheese and mushrooms.

While we’re still waiting for Ciara to drop her fitness regimen, the singer gave fans more details about her diet back in May in an Instagram post, in which she explained that she'd been working with Weight Watchers and a personal trainer to help with her journey to shed the last of her baby weight.

Ciara is a Weight Watchers ambassador and used the program to help her lose weight

"Alright all my WWers, I'm here with my trainer Decker, we've been talking and it's time…" she said.

She went on to describe how her weight fluctuates and said she needs to stay "super on point with my eating plan, my eating regimen" to achieve her weight loss goals.

It’s clear that she did. She looks sensational!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.