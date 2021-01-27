﻿
Christie Brinkley's $29.5million home is basically a luxury retreat – see inside

The model is selling the property in the Hamptons

Bridie Wilkins

As well as an incredible beachfront home in Turks and Caicos, Christie Brinkley owns a stunning house in the Hamptons, New York. Reports say that the model first purchased the property for $3.2million in 1998, while she listed it for sale for a whopping $29.5million last year. The estate is spread across 20 acres and is made up of three separate compounds, including a 50-foot-tall observation tower which gives it the name, Tower Hill.

Inside, the main home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, while the guest house has a further four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Christie has spent the past month at her holiday home, but is now returning to the city for work commitments. Since she is yet to have found a buyer for her Hamptons property, it is where she will be staying for the foreseeable. Take a look…

Christie Brinkley's living room

christie brinkley living room z

Christie gave a glimpse of her living room when she invited Dancing with the Stars into her home. It is designed with white walls and brushed blue furniture. A chandelier with blue and red baubles, various bowling balls on top of a unit, a gold telescope, and an ornament of a sailing ship make for a quirky aesthetic.

Christie Brinkley's kitchen

christie brinkley kitchen z

Christie's kitchen is fitted with blue cupboards and cream tiles on the walls. Much like her living room, it has a retro vibe seen in a diner-inspired sign, carved candelabras and printed crockery.

christie brinkley kitchen 2 z

Another look at the kitchen showed that it has a central island with a white marble worktop, and large French patio doors leading out to a terrace.

Christie Brinkley's office

christie brinkley library z

Christie shares the home with her children Alexa, Sailor and Jack, and a photo of Sailor inadvertently revealed their home office. In keeping with the rest of the ground floor, it is painted blue, and has retro furniture including a floral armchair, and exposed bookcases.

Christie Brinkley's bathroom

christie brinkley bathroom z

When Christie did her eldest daughter Alexa's hair, she showed off the results with a photo taken in her bathroom. It has his and hers sinks and wooden cupboards and drawers. Wall lights, a chandelier and a baroque style mirror maintain the aged vibe.

Christie Brinkley's pool

christie brinkley home pool z

Christie has her very own outdoor pool, as well as various home gym equipment including a leg press machine which she set up outside during the summer.

Christie Brinkley's farm

christie brinkley home farm z

Christie also houses several animals as part of a farm at the home, including chickens which are kept in a brick outhouse. 

