Carrie Underwood is a professional through and through, always ensuring that she keeps her commitment to her fans. And the singer showed that off perfectly with her latest pictures.

The country superstar shared a post on her Instagram from her latest concert in Jersey, which was undergoing a torrential downpour due to the effects of Hurricane Henri.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood shares special message for her fans

However, she didn't let the bad weather stop her and kept going, as she uploaded a clip of her performing her big hit Before He Cheats to a huge crowd in the rain.

She also included other pictures of her performance showing off her concert look, a band tee paired with shorts covered with silver tassels and matching boots that put her incredibly toned legs in the spotlight.

In the caption, the singer wrote, "I'm siiiiiiinging in the rain. Such a fun night in Jersey at the @barefootcountrymusicfest !!! I couldn't have hoped for a better crowd…or better weather! Thanks for the [heart emoji]!"

Carrie left fans stunned with snippets from her concert

Many of her followers were in awe of the singer for pushing through the bad weather and still giving her fans a show, with one commenting, "Entertainer of the Year level performance."

Another wrote, "Queen of rain," with a third writing, "So effortless. Love this."

However, there were even more that were quite impressed by her legs and how defined and strong they looked, with one fan commenting, "Best legs of all time right there! Get it girl!"

One wrote, "Still best legs in the game," and several others simply wrote, "Those legs!!" with heart-eyed or flame or leg emojis.

The singer's bridal-inspired gown glowed in the stage lights as she performed with CeCe Winans

The Good Girl singer made just as big of an impression on fans recently when she shared a throwback of her performance in a grand strapless gown with floral print on it.

She shared a video of herself wearing the outfit for a performance of Great is Thy Faithfulness with CeCe Winans in honor of her Dove Awards nominations.

