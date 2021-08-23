Michelle Keegan looks stunning in white as she celebrates Jessica Wright's upcoming wedding The actress will have a very important role on the big day next month

Michelle Keegan will be on bridesmaid duties soon so it was not surprising that she joined her sister-in-law Jessica Wright's loved ones to celebrate her hen do in Essex over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, bride-to-be Jessica shared several snaps from the fun celebration, and wrote: "Last night was something that dreams are made of, feeling so spoilt & happy right now love everyone that made it so special, so much."

The snaps show the 35-year-old in a stunning white fringe dress and 'bride-to-be' tiara as well as giving a glimpse inside the intimate party – which featured a white bouncy castle and lots of Aperol spritz.

A group picture shows that the former TOWIE star was accompanied by her sister Natalia, her mum Carol and her brother Mark Wright's wife, Michelle.

Michelle supported her sister-in-law Jessica at the weekend

The Our Girl star looked stunning in white trousers and top, as she cuddled up to her mother-in-law, with whom she has a great relationship.

This was Jessica's second hen do party, as she celebrated her first last weekend in Ibiza. Jessica shared a selection of pictures taken at the airport before she embarked on her hen do, and it already looked insane.

Jess wrote a caption alongside the photos: "Here we go! Can't believe I'm finally going on my hen with all the girlies. A smaller crowd than the original planned trip in May but we made it happen & im so grateful to all involved. Last trip as Miss Wright! Let's go!!"

Jessica will marry William Lee-Kemp next month

Following a weekend of festivities, which Michelle missed due to work commitments, Jess wrote on her Instagram: "A weekend full of glitter, love & endless laughter, the most amazing hen I could have ever wished for & the reason for that is the bestest group of girls ever.

"I feel so loved & grateful to have them all in my life & making me feel so special. Especially in current circumstances, it means even more that they made it happen for me. There will be some more hen spam coming your way I'm afraid too. What a trip."