Mark Wright took to social media on Thursday to share some exciting news with fans - the next step in his and wife Michelle Keegan's home project. The former TOWIE star was itching to tell his followers about the new Georgian windows that have been installed on their new build house in Essex.

"We've been waiting for this moment for a long time," revealed Mark as he arrived at the building site. He then panned the camera around for his followers to see the newly installed windows.

The couple have selected "dream" Georgian-style sash windows for their huge mansion as they've been inspired by the beautiful hotels they've stayed in around the country.

Mark also explained that they haven't see their build in full yet as the scaffolding has been up the entire time, but according to the foreman (aka Mark's dad) the scaffolding will be taken down in the coming days, which will be another exciting milestone for the couple.

The couple are building their home from scratch

They have both shared lots of plans on their home Instagram account (@Wrightyhome) and fans have been bowled over by the lavish designs.

When they shared renders of their future garden, their comments section blew up. One commented: "Wow, looks like a hotel. You lucky things," whilst a second follower jokingly said about the size of their home: "Wow, are you planning on hosting the next Love Island?"

Michelle and Mark have big ambitions for their palatial home

Inside, the décor will be just as dazzling, with plans for a stunning bathroom which could easily rival a five-star hotel. The luxurious space will boast a bathtub with a built-in fire above it, a walk-in shower, a toilet, his and hers sinks and what appears to be a sauna room.

Mark and Michelle bought their new £1.3million Essex home last year and demolished it in July. We are loving seeing the project come together, one exciting step at a time!

