Michelle Keegan floors fans in glamorous strapless dress for night out with mum The former Corrie star looked so elegant

Another day, another incredible outfit for Michelle Keegan, who left fans speechless after opting to wear a glamorous strapless dress on Saturday to celebrate her mum's birthday.

Taking to Instagram to post a heartwarming tribute to her mum on her special day, Michelle coined her mum Jackie the "Birthday Queen", and posed for a series of photos alongside her and other family members.

The Our Girl actress opted to wear a chic black strapless dress, accessorizing with chunky gold rings, layered necklaces and large gold hoops.

The brunette beauty, who is married to Mark Wright, wore her long brown hair in a sleek high ponytail, whilst rocking a natural makeup look and rosy nude lip.

Michelle posed with her mum Jackie on her birthday meal out

Fans were quick to comment on how much they loved the star's appearance for her mum's birthday meal. "Beautiful mum and daughter!" commented one fan, whilst another sweetly wrote: "two gorgeous ladies."

"Your family are beautiful", commented a third fan.

It's not the first time the star, who shares an incredibly close relationship with her mum, has taken to Instagram to celebrate Jaqueline's birthday.

"What a woman! My mum, my best friend & hands down THE funniest human on the planet & I know many would agree. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @jackieannethornton love you so much," she remarked on Thursday.

The Corrie star looked incredible in an all-black ensemble

One of the pictures showed Michelle looking sensational in a plunging bikini, teamed with white harem pants whilst posing with her mum on a sea-front terrace. Another saw the pair enjoy a lovely day out near St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Michelle's sister-in-law Jess Wright was quick to comment, writing: "She's the best love her, happy 60th Jackie." Her mum Carol added: "Happy birthday @jackieannethornton your one of a kind, love ya. Hope to see you soon."

