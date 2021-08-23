Kaley Cuoco really feels the heat in gorgeous yellow dress Is it hot in here or is it all this weather?

Kaley Cuoco is on the grind as she's pulling out project after project. But the main thing occupying her time right now is her film shoot in New York City.

The actress gave fans an insight into how inconvenient shooting can really get in the city with a new picture she shared.

On her Instagram Stories, Kaley shared a behind-the-scenes moment with her co-star, Pete Davidson, while filming for their movie Meet Cute.

She wore a pretty yellow summer dress with gingham print on it, paired with her hair in a bun and some white sneakers as she showed off her legs.

Pete sat opposite her as they both tried to cool each other off with mini electric fans, to some respite.

She wrote on the hilarious photo, "Each other's biggest fan...get it?" and added a "#meetcute" and a disclaimer saying, "shooting in 200 degrees fyi."

Kaley and Pete tried to find some relief from the heat

The Flight Attendant actress has shared several fun moments from her project as she and Pete get along and even try to one-up each other on set often.

Kaley's gingham dress has shown up quite a few times in moments from the shoot, suggesting that it could be one of her character's costumes for a pivotal scene.

She was spotted wearing the dress last week as well, which featured the full look as it cinched her in at the waist and the puff sleeves got the chance to make their statement.

Her recent style has been completely blowing fans away, though, with none hitting quite as hard as her dazzling sequined red gown.

The star's figure-hugging red gown had fans desperately wanting to accept her rose

The actress looked stunning in a photo for W Magazine, in which she stood in a garden wearing a sequin-embellished dress complete with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

Kaley wore her blonde locks in loose waves and even offered a rose to the camera, giving the look a total Bachelorette vibe.

