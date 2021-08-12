Kaley Cuoco stuns in the only gingham dress you need to wrap up summer It’s too cute!

Kaley Cuoco gave us total summer vibes as she stepped out in New York City in a dress we can’t stop swooning over.

The Flight Attendant star was spotted on the set of her upcoming romantic comedy, Meet Cute, on Wednesday rocking a yellow and white gingham dress complete with puff sleeves and a figure-flattering silhouette that cinched at the waist.

READ: Kaley Cuoco looks radiant as she shares exciting news with fans

Kaley completed the look with mirrored round yellow sunglasses and white tennis shoes, and also showed off her new set of choppy, blunt bangs.

Kaley has been spending time in NYC while she films her upcoming film Meet Cute

Although the Big Bang Theory actress hasn’t revealed the designer details of her dress just yet, we tracked down two similar styles - SWF Gingham puff-dress on Saks Fifth Avenue and a River Island gingham check mini dress on Asos.

This is just the latest time we swooned over Kaley’s Big Apple style. Last weekend, she shared pictures on her Instagram Stories that showed her enjoying a day out on the town, and topped it with stickers that said "Saturday" and "NYC."

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco makes major statement with glam weekend look

The star wore a glammed-up mini dress with an ombre color effect that went from dark purple at the bottom to a light, almost pastel pink at the structured shoulders, as she candidly posed for the camera mid-laugh.

Kaley stunned in a shimmery dress as she enjoyed a day out in NYC

Kaley paired the knit dress with sparkly silver heels and her new bangs, which have become a prominent feature on her Stories recently.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco can't stop smiling as she shares starstruck moment

She went on to upload a black and white version of the same look, where the style of the dress was more visible as she pensively looked down and fussed with her hair.

The actress has been spending time in New York City shooting Meet Cute, in which she stars opposite Pete Davidson. Kaley has been sharing clips of how she's been annoying him on set, constantly breaking out in grand lip-sync renditions of songs like Let It Go.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.