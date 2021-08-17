Kaley Cuoco gives total Bachelorette vibes in a dazzling figure-flaunting dress

Kaley Cuoco made us swoon when she popped up on the set of her upcoming film in a dreamy gingham dress last week, but the Flight Attendant star took her style statements a step further when she struck a pose in a dazzling red gown.

The actress looked stunning in a photo for W Magazine, in which she stood in a garden wearing a sequin-embellished dress complete with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. Kaley wore her blonde locks in loose waves and palmed a rose, giving the look a total Bachelorette vibe.

Kaley channeled the Bachelorette for her W Magazine shoot

And it was for good reason. She’s just as obsessed with the show as the rest of us.

Kaley is one of 26 stars that W Magazine asked to “embody their favorite characters from their favorite comfort shows.” The star chose the Bachelorette.

W Mag captioned the photo: "I’ve been an avid, diehard, devoted 'Bachelor' slash 'Bachelorette' slash 'Bachelor in Paradise' fan for as long as I can remember," says the Emmy-nominated The Flight Attendant star. "I go deep into 'Bachelor in Paradise'. In fact, I’m mad that 'Bachelor in Paradise' has not turned into a 'Big Brother' situation where you can watch them 24 hours a day."

We loved Kaley's yellow gingham dress

Fans loved the snap, with one writing in the comments: "YASSSS GORGEOUS!" Another added, "@kaleycuoco seriously! you are stunning gorgeous beautiful and that dress is amazing on you," while another follower chimed in: "I accept."

As for Kaley’s gingham dress, the style star gave us total summer vibes when she stepped out in New York City last week on the set of her upcoming romantic comedy, Meet Cute, rocking a yellow and white gingham dress complete with puff sleeves and a figure-flattering silhouette that cinched at the waist.

Kaley wowed in a shimmery structured dress in NYC

Kaley completed the look with mirrored round yellow sunglasses and white tennis shoes, and also showed off her new set of choppy, blunt bangs.

Although the Big Bang Theory actress hasn’t revealed the designer details of her dress just yet, we tracked down two similar styles - SWF Gingham puff-dress on Saks Fifth Avenue and a River Island gingham check mini dress on Asos.

Both are stylish, comfortable, and have a yellow gingham print - the perfect way to wrap up summer and turn heads while you’re at it.

