Coleen Rooney's Chanel flip flops are going to totally blow your mind

Coleen Rooney is known for her amazing wardrobe. The WAG has always championed luxury and is rarely seen looking anything less than perfect, despite the fact she is a busy mum of four.

On Tuesday, in photographs that appeared on MailOnline, Coleen was seen running errands wearing her beloved gym kit, and a pair of seriously extra flip flops by Chanel.

The dazzling sandals featured the brand's instantly recognisable chain thong and came complete with quilted soles. How chic? This particular style is notoriously hard to get a hold of, and they are only really available in Chanel boutiques. But never fear - if you fancy treating your feet, vintage designer store Vestiaire sells them second hand, for around £200.

Perhaps Coleen is going down the sustainable route with her wardrobe? Back in 2019, the 35-year-old posted a picture of her feet up at the Duchess of Sussex's favourite spot - Soho Farmhouse - sporting a pair of racing green velvet Gucci loafers that had the iconic gold double G print stitched on the sole.

Coleen's Chanel flip flops in black

Coleen tagged the brand Hush Luxe - a website that buys in designer, pre-owned goods and sells them for a lot less. Genius! Who doesn't love a designer bargain? We've had a peep online and there's Valentino bags, Chanel espadrilles and even Balmain dresses.

The Liverpool-born star has always had a penchant for designer items and her first designer spurge was a party dress. She told the Liverpool Echo: "It was a Marc Jacobs dress from Cricket to wear to Wayne's dad’s 40th. I was 16 so it was quite a grown-up choice but I don't know what made me choose that particular dress. I hadn't seen it in a magazine, although if I see something I like it doesn’t matter what label it is or whether it’s high street or designer."

