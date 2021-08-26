Ciara’s surprise new clothing line has a stunning LBD you’ll want asap for fall

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

After over a week of teasing fans, Ciara finally revealed her secret new project - and it was so worth the wait.

The Level Up singer revealed last week that she would be launching Lita by Ciara today, but left fans in the dark about what it would actually be. It turns out that the company is Ciara’s first women’s clothing line, and she’s launching it in a massive way.

LITA, which stands for “love is the answer”, will make its debut with 160 items, of which 150 will be sold on thehouseoflrc.com, as well as on Nordstrom.com and in select store locations, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Ciara finally revealed that her Lita by Ciara company is a new clothing line

The pieces in the collection are priced between $68 to $895, and 3% of every purchase will go directly to the Why Not You Foundation, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson’s nonprofit organization, “which is dedicated to empowering today’s youth,” the company revealed in their Instagram Story.

Ten of the items are already available to shop on Nordstrom.com, and there are two staples that every fashionista needs in their closets for fall - the Icon Long Sleeve Wool Blend Dress, the perfect figure-flattering LBD, and the Microlight Chelsea Boot, stylish and comfortable booties we’re swooning over.

LITA BY CIARA Icon Sleeve Wool Blend Dress, $348, Nordstrom

"This is a lifelong dream," Ciara told WWD. "I was saying to someone the other week about why I was launching another [brand], and I was just saying how I have a bucket list of things, my entrepreneurial bucket list, and I would say that this is one of those things that I’ve been wanting to do for years."

“I’ve always loved fashion growing up,” she continued. "I’ve always been a fan of fashion. It’s a big part of how I express myself in my everyday movements, but also on the red carpet, on the stages, doing photo shoots. It’s a way that I communicate, a big way that I communicate. And so, it was just a matter of time before the opportunity presented itself."

Lita by Ciara has 160 pieces in it and will range from $68 to $895

The brand is launching under Ciara and Russell’s The House of LR&C umbrella and is keeping sustainability in mind by limiting the environmental footprint when creating their products.

"We often say, ‘You don’t have to sacrifice fashion to be sustainable," Ciara continued. "And that’s a foundational pillar that we stand on. We really believe in that. Like, why can’t you look really fly or be fashionable while also be creatively conscious? Why not?"

Ciara said her fashion brand is all about love and will include a variety of pieces from plush bomber jackets to ‘Love’-emblazoned knit scarves, footwear, and more.

