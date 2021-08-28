Lady Kitty Spencer channels Kate Middleton in the most stunning polka dot dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A picture of poise, Lady Kitty Spencer channelled the Duchess of Cambridge on Friday as she stepped out in an elegant polka dot dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Attending a special event held for the Italian fashion house in Venice, Princess Diana's niece was photographed wearing the £2,200 crepe de chine midi dress.

Lady Kitty Spencer stepped out in a polka dot dress by Dolce & Gabbana

Adding a pop of colour to her black and white ensemble, Kitty accessorised with a bright yellow handbag, contrasting Fuschia pumps and a statement pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Wearing her blonde locks down in a sleek, straight style, she modelled natural and fresh-faced makeup, teaming a rosy blusher with a soft pink lip gloss – gorgeous!

Kitty's outfit reminds us of Kate Middleton's dotty Emilia Wickstead dress

Giving off serious Kate Middleton vibes, Lady Kitty Spencer's dress reminds us of the dotty number worn by Duchess Kate in July 2020. On hand to celebrate the first birthday of the BBC's Tiny Happy People, the royal wowed in a stylish shirt dress by Emilia Wickstead. Pairing the look with her favourite Castañer 'Carina' wedges, £120, tied delicately at the ankle, fans were also surprised to see her sporting a highlight new haircut.

It's hardly surprising that both Kitty and Kate share a penchant for polka dots – the timeless print can be worn all year round, no matter the weather. Feeling inspired? We've rounded up some of our favourite dotty dresses from the high street so you can get the royal look for less.

Polka Dot Midi Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

Priced at £45, Marks & Spencer is selling this gorgeous midi, complete with a tie neck just like Kitty's. Uber flattering thanks to its cinched-in smock waist and three-quarter length puff sleeves, we can see it paired with everything from heels to crisp white trainers.

Mono Midi Dress With Tie Waist, £33, Warehouse

An everyday staple, Warehouse's polka dot number features an elegantly rounded neck and the sweetest tie belt. Flowing into a lovely flared skirt, this monochrome design has been reduced to £33 in the sale – but you better hurry!

