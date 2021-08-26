Lady Kitty Spencer is a vision in tropical dress of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lady Kitty Spencer is back in Italy after returning to England for close friend Lady Jemima Herbert's wedding - and she looks beautiful in her bold orange dress!

Kitty, who is daughter to Earl Spencer and niece to the late Princess Diana, shared some snaps on her Instagram Story as she enjoyed a visit to the luxury Palazzo Avino on the Amalfi Coast.

Wearing her favourite designer, Dolce & Gabbana - for whom she is an ambassador - the star styled the figure-hugging midi dress with embellished heels from the brand, statement earrings and a matching gold bag. She pulled her blonde hair back into a sleek low style.

Kitty looked beautiful in her latest Dolce & Gabbana look. IMAGE: @kitty.spencer

Kitty's ruched frock, made with layers of sheer tulle, is sadly no longer available to shop. Her glitzy D&G heels, costing £1,200, are still in stock online, however.

The model has certainly been showcasing her gorgeous designer wardrobe this summer, not least with her spectacular wedding gowns created for her by her close friends at Dolce & Gabbana.

Kitty's incredible bridal gown featured long sleeves, puff shoulders and a stunning full skirt, with many drawing similarities to her mother Victoria Lockwood's own wedding dress worn in 1989.

But it didn't stop there - she also had five other dresses made for her luxurious Italian nuptials, including an incredible hand-painted gown with colourful flowers all over it, and an embellished sequin frock for the reception.



One of Kitty's incredible gowns

Earlier in August, Kitty showed off her wedding guest style style once again as Lady Jemima tied the knot to husband Hugo Davis - wearing a fitted lace dress from D&G and a chic Philip Treacy hat.

Later, at the evening reception, Kitty changed her look for something a little less formal. Bringing the sunshine, she sported a bright yellow number, known as the 'Off-shoulder Midi Dress' also by D&G, which is currently £990 in the Farfetch sale. It's been a stylish summer!

