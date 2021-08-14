Alex Scott wows in slinky denim dress for exciting debut - and fans are all saying the same thing The presenter has joined the Football Focus team

Fresh off of her two-week stint presenting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Alex Scott is back on screens in a new major presenting role - and is looking sensational!

The former Arsenal striker and Strictly star made her debut as the new host of weekend sports show Football Focus on Saturday afternoon, and donned a fitted denim dress for the occasion.

Sweeping her long dark hair to one side, she completed her look with a pair of simple gold earrings, nude nails and natural makeup.

WATCH: Alex Scott shares message for Dan Walker as she's named new Football Focus host

Alex's first time hosting the show went down a treat with viewers, who wasted no time in taking to social media to share their support for the TV star.

As one fan tweeted: "Great debut in charge @AlexScott, really enjoyed the show and great chemistry with @DionDublinsDube and @MicahRichards."

Another added: "@AlexScott was good at the Olympics, but she's an absolute natural at Football Focus," while a third simply wrote: "Alex Scott is totally bossing #FootballFocus."

Alex made her debut as the new host of Football Focus on Saturday

Alex was announced as the show's first permanent female host back in May following the news that BBC Breakfast anchor Dan Walker would be stepping down after 12 years - and on Friday, he penned an emotional tribute to his replacement.

Sharing a snap of the two of them, the 44-year-old broadcaster, who will soon be taking to the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor, wrote: "Football Focus was my dream job & being able to do it for 12 years was an incredible privilege.

"A new chapter starts this weekend and I want to wish my friend @alexscott2 all the best in the chair. She has a great team around her and I'm sure she'll be brilliant."

Alex was touched by Dan's kind words and took to the comment section to respond: "I will try do you proud.. [heart emoji] Big shoes to fill but I will be able to get home and cheer you on as you quickstep your way around the Strictly dance floor x x."

Alex began her career playing football at the age of eight and played professionally for Arsenal, Birmingham City as well as US soccer team Boston Breakers before retiring from the sport in 2017. She also represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics.

As a pundit, Alex has covered the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Women's World Cup. In 2019, she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered with Neil Jones and came fifth.

