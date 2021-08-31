Christie Brinkley is a water nymph in stunning celebratory swimsuit photo Feel the ocean!

Christie Brinkley has enamored fans with her various endeavors over the years and is now celebrating a big achievement for one of them.

The supermodel shared a picture of herself emerging from the water wearing a stunning figure-hugging black swimsuit and a straw hat.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares glimpse into her morning routine at home

Christie cheerfully rose up in the full-sleeved one-piece which had a geometric pattern on it holding two bottles of wine in an almost Statue of Liberty-like pose.

The picture, shot in the waters of Turks and Caicos, marked Christie bringing her Bellissima Prosecco wines to QVC to share them with her fans and followers.

In the caption, she wrote, "Here's to YOU!! I'm bringing my award winning @bellissimaprosecco Bambinis to (Drum roll please) @qvc where we always offer you very special prices!!

"THIS THURSDAY in the 4:00 Hour #organic #certifiedvegan #vegan #nongmo #glutenfree and we offer two #zerosugar #zerocarb #ketofriendly #awardwinning #wines #prosecco that pair well with a #healthylifestyle #bambini #sizematters #yeti friendly perfect for #laborday #weekend."

Christie emerged like a champion swimmer holding two bottles of wine

Fans were enamored with the picture, with many expressing their love for the wine and one commenting, "The most beautiful and refreshing Prosecco!"

Another wrote, "You're So Damn Gorgeous," with a third adding, "What a nice photo. I Love the contrast with sky and water."

Christie shared another shot recently that highlighted her physique in another amazing way, this time with her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook.

In a series of shots she shared from her collaboration with apparel company NYDJ, Christie posed with her daughters as they wore matching jeans that fit them perfectly.

The supermodel paired up with her daughters to show off their genes in some jeans

The trio looked like absolute stunners in the shots as they showed off their best features and bore straight into the camera.

Christie captioned the post, "Our @nydj were so comfortable and moved so well with our bodies, we felt like action heroes 'Christie's Angels' LOL!!"

