Christie Brinkley and lookalike daughters Alexa and Sailor stun in figure-hugging jeans Good jeans for the good genes

Christie Brinkley was one of the biggest names in modelling in the 80s, and she's continuing on that hot streak well into the 21st century.

The supermodel shared a picture that highlighted not only how unbelievable statuesque she was, but also how she'd passed those genes down to her daughters as well.

In a series of shots she shared from her collaboration with apparel company NYDJ, Christie posed with her daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 35, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 23.

The three wore matching pairs of dark blue jeans that fit each of them like a glove and perfectly hugged their curves.

Alexa paired her look with a bright orange shirt, while Sailor chose a grey one. Christie opted for a leather jacket with her jeans.

The trio looked like absolute stunners in the shots as they showed off their best features and bore straight into the camera.

Christie and her daughters looked like identical beauties in their jeans

Christie captioned the post, "Our @nydj were so comfortable and moved so well with our bodies, we felt like action heroes 'Christie's Angels' LOL!!"

The shot made a big impression on fans who were taken by the three beauties in the picture. NYDJ commented on the post with, "YES! Love this @christiebrinkley!" and three heart-eyed emojis.

Another fan wrote, "All beautiful! But really Christie! You are ageless," with one saying, "Gorgeous ladies!"

A third added, "Absolutely beautiful," and many others chimed in with exclamations of "Beauties!" or "sisters," with several heart and flame emojis.

The supermodel has frequently documented the time she spends with her two daughters and her close bond with them.

Sailor and her mother showed up for a garden party like blonde bombshells

She recently turned a few heads when she attended a celebratory party with Sailor where the two couldn't have looked more alike with their radiant smiles and matching haircuts.

Sailor, who is also a model, wore a deep purple sequined dress with multiple belts, while Christie wore a white halter top gown with a brown belt and a blazer.

