Christie Brinkley's social media posts are usually full of joy and laughter, as she shares with her fans how she spends her days in the most beautiful of outfits.

However, her latest upload left quite a few of them feeling more than a little worried for the supermodel as she decided to brave the elements.

Christie took to the beach near her Hamptons home to give her fans an update on the weather in the midst of Hurricane Henri in a post she shared on Instagram.

She included a clip which involved her pretending to be a weather reporter, saying, "Live for SBLA Beauty, Christie Brinkley reporting," through the strong winds.

The supermodel wore a pair of red-leggings and an oversized t-shirt, and the water was up to her feet as she mentioned that the beach was gone.

She also added more videos of the winds making the boats in the water dangerously bob and showing that there were some others on the beach watching the developments.

The supermodel's video had fans calling for her to stay safe

"To keep your skin from looking weathered! This Hurricane Henri update is brought to you by our sponsor @sblabeauty #weatheredskin #sblawand #hurricane #hair #beauty #weather #weatherreport #hamptons #staysafe #selfcaresunday," she wrote in the caption.

Many of the model's fans were left a little concerned by the video and asked for her to stay safe. One fan commented, "I love you christie. Please be careful in the hurricane."

Another wrote, "Take cover Ms Brinkley," and a third added, "Don't get too close to that Wild Surf, Christie!!!!!! PS: Waves in your Hair as well as on your Beach!!!"

There were quite a few who were also impressed by how the model was able to keep her composure during the storm, as a follower commented, "Gorgeous weather girl," and another wrote, "Meteorologist Christie!"

Christie's Celebrity Autobiography show was cancelled because of the hurricane

Christie did share how the hurricane had personally affected her, when she told fans about the cancellation of her Celebrity Autobiography show because of the drastic weather conditions.

