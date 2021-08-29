Beyoncé gives total Barbie vibes in a curve-hugging mini dress you can’t miss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Beyoncé set Instagram on fire in the middle of the night in a showstopping LBD we want in our closets right now. The superstar singer wowed when she shared several photos on Instagram that showed her looking incredible in a body-hugging black mini dress that featured a cleavage-baring neckline.

And that was just the beginning of her stellar ensemble.

Queen Bey paired the look with an iridescent hot pink coat and matching platform pink heels and accessorized the ensemble with a coordinating pink beaded bag and fierce black oval sunglasses.

Beyoncé made fans go wild when she hit Instagram in a head-turning LBD

To top things off, the Ivy Park mogul casually sipped from a blinged-out Versace cup for an extra pop of pizzaz. We loved the outfit and tracked down a similar dress on Shein for less than $10.

Per usual, fans and Bey’s celebrity friends lost it when the snaps hit their feeds, with Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis, and a fan chiming in: "My Barbie is literally wearing those same shoes!" Another added: "Flawless!"

It’s clear the mom-of-three is stepping into her 40th year of life with a bang. Ahead of her Sept. 4th birthday, Beyoncé gave fans a major treat when she shared several stunning photos of herself posing with husband Jay-Z in a showstopping LBD we won’t soon forget.

The songstress completed the look with sky-high pink platform heels and a matching coat

The Black Parade singer dazzled in a campaign for Tiffany and Co. that showed her wrapping her arms around Jay-Z with her back to the camera, revealing the head-turning backless design of the dress, which included sultry cutouts at the hips.

There was also a breathtaking Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace hanging around her neck and down her back that had a massive dreamy yellow diamond pendant. It turns out it was a 128.54-carat diamond worth $30 million that only three other people have ever worn, including Lady Gaga, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Beyoncé and Jay Z looked incredible in a new campaign for Tiffany & Co.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, stood by her side, palming her back in a black tux teamed with a white collared shirt underneath.

"ABOUT LOVE | @tiffanyandco," Beyoncé captioned the photo.

The music icon shared two more ethereal photos from the campaign, with one showing her standing confidently in front of a rarely-seen Basquiat painting as Jay-Z sat in a wooden chair at her side.

Flawless indeed.

