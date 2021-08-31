Emily Ratajkowski’s cozy cardigan is THE crop top everyone needs for fall

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Emily Ratajkowski can wear just about anything and make it look good, so it was no surprise that her latest ensemble turned heads when she stepped out in New York City.

Still, the model looked incredible when she gave her casual ensemble the best stylish twist and paired a white Frankie’s Bikinis cropped cardigan sweater that showed off her toned torso with a pair of high-waisted denim jeans and white sneakers.

Emrata's casual-chic look is the perfect transitional ensemble for fall

Emily completed the look with a pair of oval tortoiseshell frames and gold hoop earrings. We loved the look and tracked down her sweater.

The Cheri Terri Cardigan is the perfect transitional piece to rock as we head into fall, and it works well as a staple piece to have on hand to pair with dresses and tank tops as temps start to fall.

Cheri Terri Cardigan, $140, Frankie’s Bikinis

Although Emily wore hers in white, the cardigan also comes in 10 other colorways including the bright yellow sunshine, black, and Positano stripe.

The fashionista could also be seen palming a baby bottle with milk in it at one point as she made her way (hard to believe considering she doesn’t look like had a baby at all). Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first child together, Sly, on March 8th after announcing her pregnancy in October 2020.

Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed Sly on March 8th

The Lying and Stealing star previously opened up about her pregnancy in a campaign with Kerastase with a touching video, in which she talked about falling in love with the process of pregnancy and how she took care of her hair with the brand’s products during it.

Emily said in the clip that her pregnancy had been about embracing the moment - and "falling" for those things. "I never really understood what it would be like to make a family, and growing a family is an amazing eye-opening experience and I feel really lucky," she said.

Emily and Sebastian married in February 2018

"Falling for the life inside me," Emily continued. "I used to be one of those people who would watch baby bump videos where the baby was moving and I was so freaked out by it, but now I have that and it just makes you feel so connected to what’s happening inside of you, which is really amazing."

Emily and Sebastian Bear-McClard tied the knot in February 2018.

