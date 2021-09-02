Sarah Paulson dazzles in a dreamy figure-flattering dress you need to see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Sarah Paulson is one huge reason we’re glad to see red carpets slowly making their return to Hollywood. The Ratched star always makes a fashion statement when she’s on one, and such was the case again at the premiere of her latest TV series.

The American Horror Story star looked sensational as she turned heads at the premiere of The Impeachment: American Crime Story in Los Angeles wearing a gorgeous, shimmery Alexandre Vauthier gown.

Sarah Paulson looked incredible in a shimmery Alexandre Vauthier gown

The dress cinched at the waist and flattered Sarah’s figure, and featured structured shoulders and a whimsical skirt. Her stylist, Karla Welch, kept her jewelry minimal and paired the look with a two-strap black stiletto heel and a matching black clutch.

We loved it and tracked down a similar Alexandre Vaulthier dress on Farfetch.

The 10-episode series revolves around the sex scandals that surrounded President Bill Clinton’s presidency, including the sexual harassment lawsuit Paula Jones filed against the president and Clinton’s sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

Sarah plays former White House employee Linda Tripp in the series, who secretly recorded Monica’s confidential phone calls about her relationship with the former POTUS.

Sarah plays former White House employee Linda Tripp in The Impeachment: American Crime Story

The actress sported fake prosthetics and a fat suit to transform into Tripp, which came with a bit of criticism. Sarah addressed that in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"It’s very hard for me to talk about this without feeling like I’m making excuses," Sarah said. "There’s a lot of controversy around actors and fat suits, and I think that controversy is a legitimate one. I think fat phobia is real. I think to pretend otherwise causes further harm. And it is a very important conversation to be had. But that entire responsibility I don’t think falls on the actor for choosing to do something that is arguably — and I’m talking about from the inside out — the challenge of a lifetime."

Sarah thrilled fans with a photo that showed her and The Impeachment co-star Beanie Feldstein hanging out at the event

"I do think to imagine that the only thing any actor called upon to play this part would have to offer is their physical self is a real reduction of the offering the actor has to make," she continued. "I would like to believe that there is something in my being that makes me right to play this part. And that the magic of hair and makeup departments and costumers and cinematographers that has been part of moviemaking, and suspension of belief, since the invention of cinema. Was I supposed to say no [to the part]? This is the question."

Sarah said if she has one regret it’s not thinking about the transformation "more fully."

She continued: "I also know it’s a privileged place to be sitting and thinking about it and reflecting on it, having already gotten to do it, and having had an opportunity that someone else didn’t have. You can only learn what you learn when you learn it. Should I have known? Abso-f—ing-lutely. But I do now. And I wouldn’t make the same choice going forward."

The series premieres on Sept. 7 on FX.

