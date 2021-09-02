Zooey Deschanel wows in a showstopping skirt you can’t miss

Zooey Deschanel keeps bringing on the fashion on her Instagram feed and we can’t get enough. After wowing us in a dreamy structured dress last month, the New Girl star dazzled again in a vibrant fit and flare skirt.

Zooey showed off the look in a photo she posted on Instagram, which showed her pairing the figure-flattering number, which cinched at the waist, with a black puff-sleeved top.

We're obsessed with the pop of color on Zooey's gorgeous skirt!

In the snap, Zooey lounges on a wooden bench near her staircase and went barefoot, showing off her red pedicure.

"Me realizing we’re only 3 months away from Christmas now," Zooey captioned the photo.

And while a few fans asked if that meant she would be watching the holiday cult classic flick Elf (she starred in it with Will Ferrell) from now until Christmas, they also went wild over her look and praised it in the comments.

"So pretty!" one wrote. "So beautiful," another added.

Zooey paid tribute to her late costar Ed Asner in a touching post

Speaking of Elf, Zooey shared a sweet tribute last week to her late costar, Ed Asner, who passed away on August 29th of natural causes. He played Santa Clause in the film.

"Rest In Peace my favorite Santa Claus. You will be so missed," she captioned a photo of him dressed as Santa.

The New Girl star’s latest stylish photo is just one of many times she has given us fashion inspo via the ‘gram.

Zooey looked incredible in an Autumn Adeigbo floral dress

Zooey also proved she’s a total fashionista last month when she uploaded a photo on Instagram that showed her striking a fierce pose in a gorgeous Autumn Adeigbo floral dress that cinched at the waist and came complete with dramatic puff sleeves.

"Waiting for the attention these sleeves deserve," she wrote alongside the snap.

It’s everything we’ve ever wanted in a floral dress, and it’s on-trend with the surprising floral dresses usually reserved for spring and summer that we’re seeing pop up pre-fall.

Zooey is the latest star to wear a look by the designer, whose whimsical dresses have made celebs like Kerry Washington and Emily Blunt swoon too.

