Maria Menounos’ toned figure is unreal in a zebra-print bikini we want asap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Maria Menounos is making the most of the last few weeks of summer and making fans go wild while she’s at it. The TV host got hearts racing when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram looking incredible in a zebra print bikini - and we are obsessed!

RELATED: Maria Menounos dazzles in a dreamy floral dress in Kelly Ripa’s Live seat

The fashionista struck a pose by her dreamy pool at her stunning home wearing the bikini, which featured bottoms that tied on each side and a triangle bikini top and showed off her ripped abs. She paired the two-piece with a gold necklace and Quay oversized cat-eye sunglasses.

Maria looked incredible in her zebra-print bikini, which matched a painting at her home

In the background of the snap, a poolside bar could be seen, as well as a lounge area with two plush ivory chairs and a zebra painting on the wall that matched Maria’s bikini.

RELATED: Maria Menounos takes Kelly Ripa's Live seat in the chicest cropped look

We loved the look and tracked down Maria’s shades on Quay and her bikini on Free People. We also found a similar bikini on Shein for less than $10.





Montce Swim Hunter Bikini Top, $88, Free People

Montce Swim Bikini Bottoms, $78, Free People

Quay Honey Shades, $65, Quay

“Don’t September me,” Maria captioned the photo. Fans went wild over the snap, with one writing, “​​Um your abs are epic! You look amazing! #inspiring.” Another chimed in: “I’ve never seen flatter abs,” while an additional fan added: “So gorgeous!”

Over a decade ago, Maria lost 40 pounds and talks candidly about how she’s kept it off for so long. She even rote a book called The EveryGirl’s Guide to Diet and Fitness where she shares some of her top tips.

In an interview with Too Fab, Maria said hydration is one of her key essentials to staying in tip top she.

Maria showed off her killer abs last month in a printed cutout mini dress

"Drink hot water throughout the day. Sounds simple but it works," she said. "Sometimes when you think you are hungry, you're really dehydrated. Besides having a calming effect, drinking the hot water can help suppress your appetite. Plus, drinking hot water after eating helps digestion. Think of it as melting the food in your stomach. You can add lemon, as some experts believe that can help burn calories, too."

As far as her workouts, Maria told the media outlet, "I don't have an official routine. Though I wish I did, I don't go to the gym often. Generally speaking, I find creative ways to squeeze in exercises during my daily living routine and I stay as active as I possibly can. I walk instead of drive. I opt for stairs instead of escalators. I also have an inexpensive pedometer that measures my daily steps. I strive to do 10,000 a day and whether I accomplish that or not, it's a reminder to try."

Maria dazzled in an Elliatt ensemble when she subbed for Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan

In her book, Maria said she makes sure to keep leafy greens in her fridge and Greek yogurt. She also keeps anything unhealthy out of her house. "I think that makes a big difference because if it's there, I will eat it," she explains. "If it's not there, I'm too lazy to go get it."

She also doesn’t eat dinner past 8 p.m. "If it's too late, and I'm really hungry, I'll have a Greek yogurt or something simple like that," she wrote. "That way I don't have a big meal that I have to digest during the night."

It’s clear Maria’s fitness and diet tips are worth jotting down. She looks incredible!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.