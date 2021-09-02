Christie Brinkley's special family outing in black dress has fans concerned That hurricane though

Christie Brinkley brought her fashion A-game for her latest social media post, which featured her with family as they celebrated a special occasion.

The supermodel shared a series of pictures on her Instagram of herself with daughter Alexa Ray Joel and some friends at a restaurant.

Christie wore a figure-hugging black dress with a plunging neckline that, while mostly hidden beneath her table, showed off her body spectacularly.

The group was celebrating friend and fellow model Erica Pelosini's birthday and Christie wished her a happy birthday in the caption in Italian.

However, what many fans noticed instead was the storm raging outside the restaurant, that was visible through the window behind the group.

The supermodel acknowledged this as well, including, after the pictures of the party, a video of the violently pouring rain caused by the effects of Hurricane Ida in the New York region.

Christie's birthday celebration was punctuated by a raging storm

While many fans wished Erica a happy birthday as well, several were concerned for the party and urged Christie and her companions to stay safe.

One fan commented on the post with, "Great storm," with another saying, "That's as heavy as the rain that was pouring on Aunt Edna in your great movie National Lampoons Vacation!!"

A third added, "I hope you're in a safe place! Ida is packing a punch," with another writing, "Stay safe. Watching CNN right now and it doesn't look very good weather wise in your neck of the woods!"

Many did compliment Christie on her vibrant appearance, though, with one fan saying, "Hi Christie! Are you ever going to age? Beautiful as ever! Cheers."

The 67-year-old is no stranger to braving the elements from time to time, as a recent video she shared sparked a similar reaction from fans.

The supermodel took a trip to the beach to check out the effects of Hurricane Henri

Christie took to the beach near her Hamptons home to give her fans an update on the weather in the midst of Hurricane Henri in a post she shared on Instagram.

She included a clip which involved her pretending to be a weather reporter, saying, "Live for SBLA Beauty, Christie Brinkley reporting," through the strong winds.

