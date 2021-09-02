Ciara stuns in a body-skimming LBD you need to see in stunning new photo with Russell Wilson

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Whether Ciara is rocking a bikini, a mini dress or a snowsuit, the Level Up songstress serves up style inspo for all seasons, but she took things to another level in her latest snap.

The music star looked gorgeous in a photo she shared on Instagram that showed her striking a pose next to her husband Russell Wilson in a chic, ribbed off-the-shoulder dress.

Ciara's Lita By Ciara ribbed dress is the perfect staple for fall

The curve-hugging number, which was lined with buttons down the front, flattered Ciara’s figure, and happens to be from her new clothing line LITA by Ciara.

We love that it can be worn on or off the shoulders, and makes for the perfect versatile staple for date nights, and other day and evening outings this fall.

LITA BY CIARA Icon Sleeve Wool Blend Dress, $348, Nordstrom

The mom-of-three topped the look with a love-emblazoned black beanie from the collection, and Russell stood at her side rocking a quilted black jacket teamed with a black shirt, black jeans, and a black skull cap.

The Level Up singer revealed the launch of Lita by Ciara last month - her first women’s clothing line, and she kicked it off in a massive way.

LITA, which stands for “love is the answer”, made its debut with 160 items, of which 150 will be sold on thehouseoflrc.com, as well as on Nordstrom.com and in select store locations, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Ciara launched her women's clothing line on August 26th

The pieces in the collection are priced between $68 to $895, and 3% of every purchase will go directly to the Why Not You Foundation, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson’s nonprofit organization, “which is dedicated to empowering today’s youth,” the company revealed in their Instagram Story.

Ten of the items are already available to shop on Nordstrom.com.

"This is a lifelong dream," Ciara told WWD. "I have a bucket list of things, my entrepreneurial bucket list, and I would say that this is one of those things that I’ve been wanting to do for years."

“I’ve always loved fashion growing up,” she continued. "I’ve always been a fan of fashion. It’s a big part of how I express myself in my everyday movements, but also on the red carpet, on the stages, doing photo shoots. It’s a way that I communicate, a big way that I communicate. And so, it was just a matter of time before the opportunity presented itself."

