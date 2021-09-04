Rochelle Humes looks unreal in £55 figure-hugging dress

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Singer Rochelle Humes has been gracing our screens all week, taking over presenting duties on This Morning and serving up killer looks in the process. On Friday, the star proved she saved the best until last as she wowed us with a gorgeous purple dress.

The Saturdays star sported a knitted, figure-hugging dress in a lilac shade – and we realised it is the perfect piece for this time of year.

While the UK summer (or lack of) is on its way out and the days are drawing in, this long-sleeved number is a wardrobe essential.

The star shared a photograph of her look to her Instagram feed and her husband Marvin Humes, fellow presenter Christine Lampard and many of her loyal followers all gave it a double tap.

We love Rochelle's lilac look

The dress is from & Other Stories and it features an on-trend polo collar detail. Rochelle's stylist, Amber Jackson, paired the statement piece with knee-high boots – another sign that autumn is coming.

The good news is that the dress is only £55, and the even better news is that it is still in stock – run, don't walk.

Polo midi dress, £55, & Other Stories

The gorgeous mock crock boots are from River Island and while they don't appear to have dropped on the website yet, we have found a similar pair from Missguided that are a total bargain at under £30.

Mock crock knee-high boots, £26.50, Missguided

Earlier in the week, Rochelle showed us how to work head-to-toe neutrals with a pair of faux leather trousers, a chic knit from Reiss and some stylish block heels.

Rochelle presented the show all week alongside Eamonn Holmes and Alison Hammond - and on Thursday's episode she appeared alongside Andi Peters. On Monday, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back from their summer breaks.

