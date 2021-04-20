Rochelle Humes looks stunning in bright leather skirt – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes looked stunning on Tuesday as she posted a snap to her social media wearing a bright, sage green faux leather skirt.

The star wore the chic ensemble to present the popular ITV show This Morning, as she is currently standing in for host Holly Willoughby.

Rochelle paired the green skirt with a simple white knitted tank top and a pair of gorgeous strappy nude mules from EGO.

The TV presenter wore her luscious locks in a sleek, straight style and donned a subtle smokey eye and nude lip for the occasion. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing a brown leather strap watch, making sure all attention was on the bright ensemble.

Rochelle shared the look with her millions of followers, and fans couldn’t get enough of the outfit. One commented: "Gorgeous! Love your outfit", while another wrote: "Stunning…such a beautiful summery look xx".

Rochelle looked stunning in the sage green skirt

The faux leather skirt is from high street fashion label Warehouse, and the best news is that it is currently on sale, reduced from £49 to £39.20! We suggest snapping it up before it sells out.

The bright green number features a high-waisted fit, with a midi length cut and a super flattering front slit. We recommend pairing it with a cute white crop top and some white heels for the perfect summer evening outfit!

Faux leather midi skirt, was £49 now £39.20, Warehouse

Rochelle has been wowing fans with her This Morning outfits recently, and yesterday she wore an amazing linen style skirt to appear on the show.

She styled the skirt with a cream-coloured top and brown snakeskin mules, looking as chic as ever, and wore her hair in her signature tousled waves.

This Morning fans loved Rochelle's linen look

Fans rushed to comment on the outfit, with one writing: "This is definitely one of my favourite outfits from you! So stunning", while another said: "You were absolutely amazing, such a natural! Can't wait to see you on for the rest of the week."

We can't wait to see what Rochelle wears next…

