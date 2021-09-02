Rochelle Humes wows This Morning fans in her glam leather trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Another day, another This Morning outfit for Rochelle Humes! The star looked gorgeous in her neutrals on Wednesday as she hosted the show alongside Alison Hammond.

Wearing a pair of faux leather trousers, Rochelle added a chic knit from Reiss to her look - styled as always by ITV fashion editor Amber Jackson.

We reckon the presenter has nailed the laidback-luxe vibe with her latest look - would you guess that her ultra-flattering trousers are from Missguided? The high-waisted numbers cost just £42 from the online brand and are still available to shop.



Rochelle looked beautiful in Reiss and Missguided

And if you're in love with Rochelle's halter-neck knitted top, that's still in stock too for £128 at Reiss.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin Humes return to wedding venue on anniversary

The star shared some gorgeous photos with co-star Alison to share her outfit, sweetly writing to fans: "A face I love to see," alongside a sparkle emoji.

Plenty of Rochelle's followers responded with supportive comments about the pair presenting the show together, with one writing: "Love them both together. Beautiful ladies," and another adding: "I would love you and Alison to do Fridays! I love your energy together."

Lots more asked questions about Rochelle's fashion choices, with one commenting: "Love your outfit Rochelle where's the jumper from? I think it's so stylish."

The star has presenting the show all week alongside Eamonn Holmes and Alison - and on Thursday's episode she appeared alongside Andi Peters.

She mused that she hadn't been able to wear the dresses that she'd been planning for the week, telling her Instagram followers: "@amberstyledit and I had lots of summer dresses planned for this week… the weather had other ideas!! Heatwave where are you at?"

Warm weather or not, we think the star looks incredible in her This Morning getups - not forgetting the gorgeous knit dress she rented from Hurr for Tuesday's show. More please, Rochelle!

