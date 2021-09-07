LeAnn Rimes' legs go on for miles in tiny shorts – fans react The country singer looked incredible!

LeAnn Rimes sent her fans into meltdown during an appearance at the Sacramento Rainbow Festival on Sunday – and she certainly dressed for the occasion.

The country superstar looked gorgeous in her laid-back style, rocking a pair of mini shorts and an ab-baring crop top for her performance.

LeAnn's legs looked endless in her denim cut-offs as she flashed a hint of her chiselled stomach while jumping up and down on stage.

Captioning a photo shared on Instagram, LeAnn wrote: "IT’S ME! #leannfreakinrimes. Thank you @sacrainbowfest for a beautiful evening! Love you all, so much! #hairmoment #rainbowfest #sacramento."

Fans were quick to react, with one gushing: "You're a gorgeous woman!" A second said: "You looked amazing."

A third added: "Great photo, love the hair," and a fourth simply commented: "Beautiful."

LeAnn looked gorgeous in her mini denim shorts

LeAnn's outing comes after she stunned her followers by wearing a very skimpy swimsuit during some fun in the sun with her husband Eddie Cibrian and some pals.

Last month, the Can't Fight The Moonlight singer left social media speechless after she rocked a leopard print one-piece that seemed to be held together with the tiniest bit of string.

In a video posted on Instagram, LeAnn was sitting in a boat dancing to some music alongside Eddie who looked to be having the time of his life.

LeAnn wowed fans in her daring swimsuit

LeAnn's swimsuit appeared to be attached by a piece of fabric that linked the front of the costume to the back and was almost shaped like a V to give the illusion of a smaller waist and longer legs.

Her fans were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "Come on swimsuit!!!" A second said: "Love your bathing suit! The bod!"

A third added: "This is a vibeeee and love the swimsuit. You’re always a trendsetter with the swimming costumes." A fourth wrote: "Can we just talk about how fabulous you look?"

