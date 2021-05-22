Kelly Ripa's baby pink sweatshirt has a touching tribute to husband Mark

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Ripa has just been reunited with her husband, Mark Consuelos, after he was away in Canada for months filming his Netflix show, Riverdale. The couple look more loved up than ever – and Kelly has declared her feelings by wearing the cutest personalised sweatshirt!

WOW: Kelly Ripa's luxury $27million New York home could be a hotel

Mark took a photograph of Kelly on their roof terrace sitting with their beloved dogs, and eagle-eyed fans would have noticed that Kelly's pastel pink jumper has a super-sweet tribute to her man.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa celebrates 25 years of marriage with Mark Consuelos

The white love heart positioned on the left-hand side of her chest reads: "Kelly and Mark." Awww!

Mark was clearly in a playful mood as he captioned the candid snap: "My ladies in order of age," and tagged his wife Kelly.

Kelly wore a sweet jumper for their reunion

Want a loved-up jumper just like Kelly's? We've got you!

It has had thousands of five-star reviews online, and you can choose a white or red heart and personalise the names on it.

Heart U most jumper, £60.11/$81.60, Etsy

Kelly teased fans when she shared a photograph of them in bed together upon their reunion, with a sign reading: "Do not disturb."

MORE: 5 surprising facts about Kelly Ripa's wedding to Mark Consuelos

RELATED: Kelly Ripa's toned physique is fitness goals

Frontrunners for Hollywood's most loved-up couple, Kelly and Mark have been happily married for 25 years, after having an unconventional wedding in Las Vegas. They now have three children together, and the family live in New York in the most incredible townhouse.

On their anniversary, Mark posted a beautiful montage made up of photos of the pair together from over the years, and it's safe to say it went down well with his wife.

The couple have been living apart due to work commitments

"Sobbing. I love you so very much. Some of these pics are never before seen. As in, I've never seen them before," Kelly commented.

The Riverdale star had written alongside the post: "@kellyripa… 'I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky…always.' Happy 25th."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.