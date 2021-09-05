Kelly Ripa shares rare family photo of her three children – and it's bittersweet! The Live star shares children Michael, Lola and Joaquin with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is a doting mom to three grown-up children, and at the start of the month she reflected on new beginnings.

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks completely different in before-and-after beach photos

Now that she and Mark Consuelos are empty nesters, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star looked back at a time when all her children were being taken to school together.

Kelly shared a sweet throwback photo of Mark with a young Michael, Lola and Joaquin, all ready for their first day of term.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa reveals touching meaning behind her children's names

In the caption, the former Hope and Faith star wrote: "#tbt 2008 First day of school," alongside a series of love heart emojis.

MORE: Kelly Ripa dazzles in a puff sleeve mini dress you need to see

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in candid photo taken by Mark Consuelos

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with many commenting on just how quickly the time had gone.

Kelly's good friend Isaac Calpito wrote: "Crying," alongside a crying face emoji and a love heart emoji, while another wrote: "Don't you wish you can turn back the clock?" to which Kelly replied: "Yes," with a sad face emoji.

Kelly Ripa reminisced about her children after becoming an empty-nester

A third added: "When the kids actually liked us – miss those days," alongside a crying face emoji.

MORE: Kelly Ripa gets fans talking with selfie with Mark Consuelos describing new living situation

MORE: Kelly Ripa's beach date photo has fans saying the same thing

The TV star has been in The Hamptons over the past few days and has been getting used to life without any of her children at home.

Kelly and Mark's youngest son Joaquin flew the nest last month to attend the wrestling programmes at the University of Michigan.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin

The famous couple are incredibly proud of their son's university admission as at one point they never thought that he would have the opportunity to go.

READ: Kelly Ripa stuns in cheeky string bikini on dreamy sun-drenched vacation with Mark Consuelos

READ: Kelly Ripa's replacement revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan

During an episode of Live back in February, Kelly explained to her co-host Ryan Seacrest: "Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

Kelly and Mark became empty-nesters at the end of August

Joaquin is the first of the Consuelos children to attend university outside of New York, with his older siblings both having chosen to study close to home.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside sprawling vacation home in The Hamptons

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael makes revelation about famous family in rare interview

Kelly recently shared a selfie of her and Mark sitting on the sofa looking sad, shortly after dropping Joaquin off. "So far we are crushing this empty nest thing," she wrote.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.