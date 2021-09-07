Cindy Crawford recreates iconic moment in photo you need to see 1992 seems not so long ago

Cindy Crawford has had many memorable moments throughout her storied career, but for many, the iconic Pepsi commercial stands strong in their minds.

The supermodel recreated the moment in a new photo she shared on her Instagram that sent fans into a frenzy.

Cindy posted a picture from a photoshoot where she redid the pose that really shot her to superstardom, donning the same figure-hugging white vest and denim shorts from her commercial.

The new photo was taken at the same location with a slightly different car and two dogs sitting on top of it as Cindy posed in the same way, looking just like she did in 1992.

In the caption, she revealed that it was all for a good cause as she wrote, "It's always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend @davidyarrow... and even more so when it's for a good cause.

Cindy recreated her 1992 Pepsi commercial to raise funds for charity

"We returned back to the original Halfway House from the famous @pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to recreate the moment (with a David Yarrow twist) in hopes of raising funds for the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison Wisconsin where my brother was treated for leukemia.

"So far, with the help of David's gallery network across the globe supporting the art and its sales -- we've already raised 1 million dollars for the cause.

"I also have to thank my dear friend, hairstylist @peter.savic who did the iconic hair for the original commercial... so i was thrilled he was able to be here for this version as well!

"Thanks also to @samvissermakeup for makeup and @allowitzstyles for styling. I think we nailed it! Such a fun day –– I can't wait to show you more."

The supermodel shared more snippets from behind-the-scenes in her Instagram Stories

Fans and celebrities alike went wild over the picture, with many rendered speechless and simply sending flame and heart-eyed emojis.

Reese Witherspoon commented, "Truly gorgeous ! And for a great cause," with Helena Christensen writing, "cool in every way." Many others like Mario Lopez and Amber Valletta also reacted with emojis for the shot.

