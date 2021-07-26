Cindy Crawford is one of the world's most recognizable supermodels for good reason, her naturally stunning face instantly catapulted her to the top of every beauty campaign.

SEE: Cindy Crawford has legs for days in gorgeous poolside picture

Now, once again, she's showing off what made her take off so early in her career with a fresh-faced post that has fans positively swooning.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cindy Crawford's Meaningful Beauty in just a towel

The supermodel posted a selfie looking absolutely breathtaking with just her natural features on display, especially the piercing eyes and amazing bone structure.

She wore a white one-shoulder top and a drop-shaped earring as she let her hair swoop over her face in the nighttime light. "Sunday selfie," she simply captioned it with a kiss emoji.

MORE: Cindy Crawford's daughter shares heartbreak over devastating news

Her fans, famous and otherwise, reacted with much love for the model's beauty, with Lily Aldridge writing in the comments, "Just the most beautiful," and Patty Smyth saying, "You look happy and beautiful."

Cindy's fresh-faced selfie had fans in awe

Her other fans also reacted with appreciation, writing, "A relaxed and beautiful pic!" and another writing, "You don't age! Stunning gal!" and a third saying, "Still gorgeous as ever!"

The supermodel has often delighted fans with her candid moments from intimate moments of her life, including poolside pictures, water sport activities, and times with family.

MORE: Cindy Crawford, 55, wows in lace bodysuit and killer heels as fans react

MORE: Cindy Crawford's dressing room inside $7.5million home is so unexpected

Cindy recently made a statement with another fresh-faced look that featured her wearing nothing but a towel and her natural curls.

The supermodel posted a reel to her Instagram which showed what she looked like right out of the shower, as she sprayed her hair with one of the new products from her Meaningful Beauty brand.

The supermodel showed off her Meaningful Beauty range in her towel

She used her restorative hair treatment spray on her hair and scalp as she sat on her table, donned in nothing but a strategically tied towel.

The video then transitioned to a Cindy with luscious hair, wearing a brightly colored sundress as she started frolicking through her sunlit garden.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.