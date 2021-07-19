Cindy Crawford has legs for days in gorgeous poolside picture Oh summer where art thou?

Cindy Crawford is proving that the supermodel genes aren't about to go away any time soon with her latest social media post.

The supermodel posted a stunning poolside picture that showed off her legs that seemingly just go on and it's quite the obsession.

Cindy basked in the sunlight wearing a sheer robe and her swimsuit underneath, relaxing on a pool chair with her hat and the absolutely breathtaking views of the water and the greenery behind her.

Since there's really no other way to explain natural beauty like that, she just captioned the picture with the word, "Sunday," and a sun emoji.

The stunning shot captivated fans and followers

Her picture left fans in awe, especially with the combination of her own physique with the amazing background. One fan wrote, "Wow such a beautiful setting," while another said, "Picture perfect," and a third wrote, "Looks like a magical day."

Cindy has kept fans constantly sated with her Instagram presence, a mix of her stunning shots from home and travels with family in the present, and throwbacks to her earlier days as a working model and her top moments.

She recently shared a picture to mark Flashback Friday, in full baseball gear and talking to Dave Winfield and one half of the American rock band, Nelson.

Cindy's throwbacks and flashbacks are incredibly popular with her fans

She wrote in the caption, "#FBF Baseball season in full swing. Can't remember what I’m talking about with Dave Winfield and 1/2 of the Nelson Twins (anyone know which one??) — but I’m guessing it wasn't baseball!

"Urban legend: it's said that The Nelson twins' song 'Can't Live Without Your Love and Affection' was inspired by me! Swipe for more," she wrote.

