Kaia Gerber just launched the coziest pandemic-perfect hoodie 

We’re officially a year into the pandemic, and while we can see a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, we’re still opting for cozy athleisurewear that we can wear at home and on the go in the meantime.

That’s why Kaia Gerber’s new cozy Bleusalt collab is right on time. After launching the wildly popular Kaia pant last year, Cindy Crawford’s daughter teamed up with the Malibu-based company again, this time launching the Kaia Crop Skater Hoodie.

The hoodie, which has a price tag of $140, is cropped with a draw-string tie hood and a front pocket. What we love most about it, aside from the style, is the fabric. It’s ultra-soft and 100% sustainable, vegan, cruelty-free, and antimicrobial, and comes in six colorways - light gray, navy, white, dark gray, black, and camel.

Kaia’s athleisure pant, which Vogue dubbed “the ultimate lockdown legging”, is still available for $140 too, with colorways that match the hoodie.

The Kaia Cropped Skater Hoodie, $140, Bleusalt

The Kaia Pant, $130, Bleusalt

Kaia announced the collab on Instagram Wednesday, wearing the light gray colorway and white boy shorts as she lounged in a grassy field. “Always love working with my friends at @bleusalt & @asenseofhomeorg!! new “kaia” cropped skater out now.,” she captioned the photo, adding that 20 percent of proceeds will go to non-profit organization A Sense of Home.

Kaia launched her Bleusalt leggings last fall

The organization strives to prevent homelessness by creating the first-ever homes for youth aging out of foster care with donated furniture and home goods.

Pre-pandemic, Kaia was hitting runways all over the world and making our jaws drop with high-fashion street style looks we could only dream of having in our closets. She still wows us now with her off-duty stylings and collabs that make her uber cool athleisure fashions way more accessible.