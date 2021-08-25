Cindy Crawford displays supermodel figure in home video and fans all notice one thing The 90s really was an era of its own kind

Cindy Crawford gave fans an adrenaline boost when she shared a video that got all of them pumped in more ways than one.

The supermodel shared on her Instagram Reels a workout video that she put together, focusing specifically on the abs.

"So one of you guys asked me to put together a little ab burner. So, I asked my trainer, Sarah Hagaman, and this is what we came up with," she started the clip off with.

She then dived straight into her intense routine and you could tell by her toned physique that it worked wonders.

Cindy showed up for the workout video wearing a pink vest and a pair of figure-hugging blue leggings with some colorful sneakers.

Cindy's workout video got several fans reminiscing

In the caption, she wrote, "A little Monday motivation. My trainer @sarahperla1 and I put together this little ab routine. Below for step by step if you want to try it out for yourself!⁣"

She then went on to list each of the exercises she performed, and it's not hard to see how she continues to look this amazing over the years.

Many of her fans, however, were overcome with a wave of nostalgia as they watched the clip back, specifically because of the song she used, which was Crazy by Seal.

"Ahh the music! Takes me back to the Radu days," one fan wrote, with another also commenting, "I love that this is the same music from your workout videos!"

The supermodel has maintained her toned physique incredibly well

The song was a popular one featured in Cindy's workout videos from the 90s, which a third fan also referenced by saying, "I think I recognize this music from an old VHS tape workout that I have by you."

Many others left a series of heart-eyed and flame emojis for the supermodel, including celebrity fans like Michelle Pfeiffer, Lisa Rinna, and fellow 80s icon Christie Brinkley.

