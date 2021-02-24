Cindy Crawford highlights model legs in figure-hugging jeans

Cindy Crawford highlighted her model legs in the most gorgeous pair of figure-hugging jeans for her latest Instagram photo.

The supermodel looked sensational in her off-duty look, rocking the leg-lengthening denim with a pair of brown boots and a beige, oversized blouse.

Opting to go makeup-free, Cindy's youthful skin looked impeccable as she smiled next to musician Kenny Chesney after appearing on his Poets & Pirates DJ Sessions.

Needless to say, Cindy's pared-back look was a hit with her fans, with one commenting: "Cindy, stop taking us fellas breath away. You're gorgeous!"

A second wrote: "She really is stunning, classy, stylish." A third added: "I always love a good jean. Super!"

Cindy looked incredible in her simple jeans

It was only on Saturday that Cindy celebrated her 55th birthday – and she was treated to the most delicious-looking cake.

Sharing a peek on Instagram, Cindy posted two photos comparing her most recent birthday cake with one from her childhood – and she looked equally delighted with both!

"From this... to this in a blink of an eye! Thank you for all my birthday wishes. I am so filled with gratitude for my family and friends. I know each year, each day, is a blessing," Cindy captioned the post.

Cindy looks far younger than her 55 years

Her 55th birthday cake featured a giant white iced base with a smaller matching tier sitting on top, and it was finished with elegant frosting cascading down one side – a design that wouldn't look out of place at a wedding.

A shard of white chocolate in the shape of a gift tag read 'Happy Birthday' while a giant chocolate disc featured her name in gold writing. The photo appeared to have been taken next to the family's pool, with the soft blue lights visible in the water behind her.

Years earlier, Cindy was treated to another white cake that featured cute pink decorations and figurines on top. Instead of the glamorous black dress she wore over the weekend, the young Cindy sported a black and white checked frock and bright red tights – how cute!

