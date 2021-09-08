We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Returning to Loose Women for Wednesday's episode, Jane Moore had fans swooning after she stepped out in a bubblegum pink dress from Zara. Making the most of the sunshine, the presenter teamed her figure-hugging midi with a pair of nude open-toe wedges by Office and a simple silver necklace.

Jane looked so glamorous on Wednesday

Wearing her signature blonde bob down in a sleek, straight style, Jane kept her makeup fresh-faced and dewy. Pairing a soft brown shadow with a rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss to match, the TV star looked so glam.

Pink Midi Dress, £29.99, Zara

Priced at £29.99, Jane's knitted frock features short sleeves and a flattering round neckline. Infinitely versatile, it can be styled with everything from crisp white trainers to summer sandals, wedges or stilettos.

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Jane wrote:

"Morning all. Hope you're enjoying the sunshine while it lasts. If you fancy a little break from it, join @loosewomen at 12.30 where we're talking social care, retirement, shyness and Fray Bentos pies - quite a mix!! We're also joined by Lady Wilnelia Forsyth, widow of the legend that is Sir Bruce. Today's outfit is a pink stretchy frock from @zara and @officeshoes wedges. Have a great day."

Wowing her 138k followers, Jane's fans were quick to comment on her latest ensemble. "Looking stunning and amazing figure," wrote one. "Pink lady looking good," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "Beautiful Jane."

The TV star recently enjoyed a night out in another stunning dress

We're loving the presenter's wardrobe right now, and she recently stepped out in yet another gorgeous dress for a special occasion. Returning to the red carpet for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella last month, Jane enjoyed a night out at Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.

Stepping into autumn, Jane accessorised her tie-neck floral dress with black heeled ankle boots and a crossbody bag. Reuniting with her fellow Loose Women panellist, Linda Robson, on the red carpet, other stars at the event included Candice Brown, Vanessa Feltz, Gemma Collins and Richard Arnold.

