Loose Women's Jane Moore steps into autumn wearing chic dress and boots combo

Returning to the red carpet for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Jane Moore just stepped into autumn wearing the chicest floral dress. Enjoying a night out at Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday evening, the Loose Women star teamed her tie-neck frock with black heeled ankle boots.

Wearing her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style, the TV star kept her makeup fresh-faced and dewy, opting for a smokey eye complete with rosy blusher and a soft pink lip gloss.

Jane looked so glamorous on the red carpet

In love with her look? While Jane is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've found a number of glamorous alternatives from the high street.

Priced at £45, Marks & Spencer is selling this gorgeous ditsy print dress. Fitted with statement blouson sleeves and a notch-shaped neck, it's an everyday staple that can be teamed with everything from heels to trainers and sandals.

Ditsy Floral Maxi Tiered Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

Adorned in a black and purple print, if you're obsessed with the tie neck detail on Jane's dress, then Oasis has you covered. Reduced to £20 in the sale, this elegant maxi boasts a similar silhouette thanks to its floaty sleeves and cinched waist.

Black Ditsy Print Beaded Dress, £20, Oasis

When it comes to fashion, Jane loves a classic fit-and-flare silhouette, and she often steps out in the most stunning dresses on Loose Women. Earlier this month, the presenter returned to the panel wearing a denim midi from one of her go-to brands, Karen Millen.

Featuring delicate rivets, square flap pockets and a front zipper, it flowed beautifully with every move and gave the blonde beauty a timeless look.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons

Jane's look was put together by stylists MotherShoppers - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen, who look after all the Loose Women stars' wardrobes.

The duo (who are mothers themselves) style lots of ITV stars including Stacey Solomon, Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan. Their signature look is predominately high street items in bright shades and the pair have amassed an impressive fan base. We particularly love their motto, which you can find on their website. It reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed."

