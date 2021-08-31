Victoria Beckham wears the slinkiest dress in a colour you wouldn't expect The fashion mogul has a new look…

Victoria Beckham spent her Bank Holiday Monday filming makeup tutorials for her beauty line, and we have been loving the behind-the-scenes action!

The singer shared a series of videos her new outfit for the project - and in them, she's wearing a fabulous slinky silk slip dress in jewel green - a colour she is rarely seen in. With her tousled wavy hair and glowing makeup, the former Spice Girl looked incredible.

Uploading a photograph of herself in the fancy frock with swatches of lipstick displayed on her forearm, the star said: "Swatching on set! 13 posh pouts. Which shades are in your collection? See what’s happening behind-the-scenes today on my stories! x VB."

Fans adored the colour of the getup. One follower wrote: "I love your dress. The colour green suits you." Another quipped: "You're really lovely, Victoria! You should wear green more often!" And a third added: "You look stunning in that green!"

Victoria looked gorgeous in green

The mother-of-four also wore the same dress in black - very Posh Spice. Well, you know what they say; if you like something, buy it in every colour, right?

The former Spice Girl also rocked the same dress in black

VB wanted to be super comfy on set so she donned a pair of cosy slippers bearing her initials - which are part of her newly released travel set.

Victoria's beauty line has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2019. When it dropped, David Beckham's wife told followers that she aimed to use only the best quality. She said: "I have always been passionate about health and wellness so it was really important to me that we developed products using only the cleanest, most sustainable ingredients possible. Without compromising on high performance!"

Last year, Victoria launched her 'Posh' range of lipsticks, inspired by her Spice Girls persona and the iconic nude lip looks she used to rock in her popstar past.. Speaking of her choice to make a nod to her band days in her popular beauty line, Victoria said: "I always like to have humour in what I'm doing… I just thought 'Posh' would just be the perfect wink at the past – very honest with who I am. It just felt like the right thing to do."

