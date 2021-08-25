Victoria Beckham wears her most famous dress - on a beach The fashionista brings back Posh Spice on holiday...

Victoria Beckham is never far away from her former alter ego Posh Spice, and on Tuesday evening, the star poked fun at herself by sharing a snap of herself wearing what looked just like the little black Gucci dress from her Spice Girls days.

READ: Victoria Beckham's £8 beauty secret that makes her tan really last

Also sporting a green Bottega Veneta bag, the star pulled her hair up in a messy bun and wrote: "Posh washed up on a Florida beach!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham wows in plunging neckline dress

This isn't the first time the mother-of-four has given us major flashbacks. Back in May, she modelled a silky satin mini dress while flashing the Victory sign, and said:"Hoping you all have a spicy Saturday!! Kisses!"

MORE: Harper Beckham wears a very cool outfit to watch the football with Victoria

Fans quickly reacted to the nostalgic look, with one joking: "A little Gucci dress," and another adding: "Signature Posh pose."

Victoria at the beach - rocking a Posh Spice style frock

Reflecting on her iconic little black dress, VB famously later revealed: "The first dress that I wore in the Spice Girls, which everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress, was actually from Miss Selfridge - it wasn't a little back Gucci dress." Mind blown!

Victoria famously revealed her 'little Gucci dress' in the Spice Girls early days was actually from Miss Selfridge

In July, VB marked the opening of the Tokyo Olympics by reminding fans of her starring role in the London 2012 closing ceremony – and of her thigh-skimming outfit.

VB often emulates her Spice Girls style

The fashion designer delighted her followers with a throwback snap of herself wearing her a strapless black mini dress with billowing train by Giles Deacon.

Describing the night as "one of the proudest Spice Girls moments", Victoria can be seen singing on top of a black London cab in the throwback snap.

READ: Victoria Beckham spotted in Saks Fifth Avenue - behind the till

The brunette beauty also shared a clip of the girl bands' iconic performance, which saw each of them arrive on an individually styled black cab to perform a medley of their hits while driving around the Olympic stadium. It was the first time the group had reunited since 2007. Epic!